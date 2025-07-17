Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), Publishes Interim Report Q2, April - June 2025

Another Strong Quarter With Continued Revenue Momentum, Strong Operational Execution And Coverage Initiation From Carnegie Investment Bank

Kista, Sweden - 17 July 2025 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies today announced another strong quarter with significant Q2 2025 results, as we scale operations and accelerate product deliveries in response to continued momentum, as well as growing customer demand in our core markets of Photonics and SATCOM.

Financial Highlights:

Q2 2025 revenue totaled SEK 72.4m, reflecting a 38% increase YoY and 39% YTD increase over 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 32% YoY and 45% YTD showcasing our commitment to improve Company profitability while increasing investment in strategic initiatives for long-term success.

Wireless BU revenues grew by 71% YoY, continuing its growth trajectory over multiple quarters.

Strategic and Operational Highlights:

Secured laser development contract with a new strategic photonics customer targeting AI, HPC and Data Center Applications with High-Performance Laser Arrays

Awarded contract from aiRadar to develop advanced 28 GHz antenna module for defense applications

Joined the DIFI Consortium to advance satellite network interoperability among ground terminals

Renewed debt financing with a U.S. headquartered bank to support growth strategy

Hosted successful Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on May 27, 2025

Participated in the 15th Annual Roth London Conference



"We are showcasing sustained momentum with another stellar quarter in Q2 with 38% year-over-year revenue growth and improving profitability. We continue to execute well to our revenue generating projects in SATCOM and Fixed Wireless Access, while making solid progress in our partnership with WIN Semiconductors to ramp up our process and product designs for our Photonics laser arrays and aimed at AI data centers." said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. " With a strong order book, increasing technical engagements across both our businesses and a focus on sampling standard products this year to reach more customers, Sivers is well-positioned to drive sustained growth through 2025 and beyond."



This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on 17 July 2025 at 08:00 CET.

