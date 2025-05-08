Webrock Ventures AB: Webrock Ventures Interim Report Q1 2025

Financial result

Period January - March 2025 (January - March 2024)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1.2 million (-19.9), whereof change in

value of financial assets amounted to SEK 5.6 million (-15.0). Investments during the period amounted to SEK 0.0 million (11.0).

Net profit amounted to SEK 1.2 million (-20.0).

Profit per share amounted to SEK 0.1 (-1.0).

Net asset value

Net Asset Value (NAV) of SEK 259.3 million on March 31 2025, an increase

of 0.5% (2.6% in BRL) compared to SEK 258.1 million on December 31, 2024. NAV per share of SEK 12.3 on March 31 2025, compared to SEK 12.2 on December 31, 2024.

Portfolio value of SEK 251.7 million, cash and cash equivalents of SEK 5.4 million, and other net assets of SEK 2.3 million on March 31, 2025.

Extract from Joakim Pops CEO Statement

"The first quarter of 2025 was a period of strategic execution for Webrock Ventures. We continued to deliver on our updated strategy, achieving a key milestone with the exit of FinanZero, while sharpening our focus on our two core holdings - Brazil Finance Group (BFG) and Olik. Both companies are demonstrating strong traction, underpinned by scalable business models and significant growth potential. These developments reinforce our long-term commitment to a more predictable and prosperous future."

This and previous financial reports are available on the Company's website at https://webrockventures.com/financial-reports/

Contacts

Joakim Pops, CEO

Phone: +46 70 713 81 00

Email: joakim@webrockventures.com

About us

Founded in 2018, Webrock Ventures is a venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies. Brazil has over 215 million people and is one of the world's largest economies and the population is among the most digitally engaged in the world. Webrock leverages established Swedish companies' proven business models and technology to gain a head start in Brazil's fast-growing digital industry that often matures later than in Sweden. By bringing together ideas, capital, resources, and talent, Webrock acts as a co-founder, building growth companies from the ground up. With a 35-60 percent ownership stake in its portfolio companies, Webrock ensures substantial value for a limited initial investment. The company's share WRV is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.



For more information, please visit: https://webrockventures.com/

This information is information that Webrock Ventures is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-08 08:00 CEST.