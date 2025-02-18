Webrock Ventures AB: Webrock Ventures publishes Year-End Report - Q4 2024

Financial result



The period January - December 2024 (January - December 2023)

Operating profit amounted to SEK -388.1 million (-144.6), whereof change in value of financial assets amounted to SEK -365.1 million (-128.3)

Investments during the period amounted to SEK 30.5 million (99.3)

Net profit amounted to SEK -387.2 million (-144.6)

Profit per share amounted to SEK -18.7 (-8.6)

Net asset value

Net Asset Value (NAV) of SEK 258.9 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of 46.1% compared to SEK 480.3 million on September 30, 2024

NAV per share of SEK 12.3 on December 31, 2024 compared to SEK 22.7 on September 30, 2024

Portfolio value of SEK 246.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of SEK 9.3 million, and other net assets of SEK 2.7 million on December 31, 2024

Extract from Joakim Pops CEO Statement:



"This quarter marks a strategic shift toward a more resilient, high-performing portfolio of core companies. As part of this realignment, Webrock is prioritizing Brazil Finance Group (BFG) and its two businesses, Lara and Qred, both of which have demonstrated proven traction, scalability and strong growth potential. While BFG remains our primary focus, we are committed to actively managing our other core companies that are well-positioned for growth and profitability.''

This and previous financial reports are available on the Company's website at https://webrockventures.com/financial-reports/.



Joakim Pops, CEO and co-founder, is available for individual meetings with shareholders to discuss the report. Questions can also be sent directly via email. To schedule a meeting or submit questions, please contact joakim@webrockventures.com.

Contacts

Joakim Pops, CEO

Phone: +46 70 713 81 00

Email: joakim@webrockventures.com

About us

Founded in 2018, Webrock Ventures is a venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies. Brazil has over 215 million people and is one of the world's largest economies and the population is among the most digitally engaged in the world. Webrock leverages established Swedish companies' proven business models and technology to gain a head start in Brazil's fast-growing digital industry that often matures later than in Sweden. By bringing together ideas, capital, resources, and talent, Webrock acts as a co-founder, building growth companies from the ground up. With a 35-60 percent ownership stake in its portfolio companies, Webrock ensures substantial value for a limited initial investment. The company's share WRV is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.



For more information, please visit: https://webrockventures.com/

This information is information that Webrock Ventures is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-18 08:00 CET.