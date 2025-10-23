Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A402PS | ISIN: SE0016278139 | Ticker-Symbol: 9N1
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:14
0,230 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 15:30 Uhr
Webrock Ventures AB: Bulletin from Extra General Meeting of Webrock Ventures AB

Webrock Ventures AB, reg.no 559130-4406, today held an Extra General Meeting where the following resolutions passed. The notice to the Extra General Meeting and complete proposals for resolutions are available at the company's website, www.webrockventures.com.

Election of Board

The Extra General Meeting resolved, that the Board of Directors shall consist of three members without any deputy board members. The Extra General Meeting further resolved, to new-elect Anna Söderberg as member of the Board of Directors. For information about Anna Söderberg, please refer to the information available on the company's website, www.webrockventures.com. Furthermore, board member Ola Åstradsson was relieved of his duties, having announced his resignation from the board.

Contacts
Christian Manhusen, CEO
Phone: +46 73 142 66 24
Email: christian@webrockventures.com

About us
Founded in 2018, Webrock Ventures is a venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies. Brazil has over 215 million people and is one of the world's largest economies and the population is among the most digitally engaged in the world. Webrock leverages established Swedish companies' proven business models and technology to gain a head start in Brazil's fast-growing digital industry that often matures later than in Sweden. By bringing together ideas, capital, resources, and talent, Webrock acts as a co-founder, building growth companies from the ground up. With a 35-60 percent ownership stake in its portfolio companies, Webrock ensures substantial value for a limited initial investment. The company's share WRV is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, please visit: https://webrockventures.com/

