Webrock Ventures AB: Webrock Ventures appoints Christian Manhusen as new CEO

Webrock Ventures AB (Nasdaq First North: WRV), the venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies, today announced the appointment of Christian Manhusen as its new Chief Executive Officer. He assumes the role with immediate effect, succeeding co-founder Joakim Pops, who has chosen to return to his passion for entrepreneurship and new investments. Joakim Pops wil also step down from the Board of Directors of Webrock Ventures.

"Taking Webrock from an idea to a listed company has been a fantastic journey. I am, and will remain, an entrepreneur at heart, and now is the right time to hand over to Christian, who with his experience and drive can take Webrock into its next phase. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all shareholders, partners, and entrepreneurs who have supported me and Webrock over the years," says Joakim Pops.

As co-founder and significant shareholder, Joakim Pops will remain engaged in Webrock's future and continue contributing to the company's development.

At the same time, Anna Söderberg, currently a partner at Webrock, has been appointed Deputy CEO.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Joakim for his valuable contributions over the years. Since co-founding the company in 2018, he has been a decisive force in building what Webrock is today. The Board has full confidence that Christian, together with Anna and the rest of our talented team, will continue to deliver on the positive momentum that Webrock is currently experiencing," says Erik Alenius, Chairman of the Board.

Founded in 2018, Webrock Ventures is a venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies. Brazil has over 215 million people and is one of the world's largest economies and the population is among the most digitally engaged in the world. Webrock leverages established Swedish companies' proven business models and technology to gain a head start in Brazil's fast-growing digital industry that often matures later than in Sweden. By bringing together ideas, capital, resources, and talent, Webrock acts as a co-founder, building growth companies from the ground up. With a 35-60 percent ownership stake in its portfolio companies, Webrock ensures substantial value for a limited initial investment. The company's share WRV is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.



For more information, please visit: https://webrockventures.com/

This information is information that Webrock Ventures is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-03 19:15 CEST.