Webrock Ventures AB: Webrock Ventures Interim Report - First Nine Months of 2025

Financial result

Period Jul - Sep 2025 (Jul - Sep 2024)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 4.0 million (-8.4), whereof change in value of financial assets amounted to SEK 7.9 million (-3.6).

Investments during the period amounted to SEK 0.0 million (2.3).

Net profit amounted to SEK 4.0 million (-8.5).

Profit per share amounted to SEK 0.2 (-0.4).

Net asset value

Net Asset Value (NAV) of SEK 268.5 million on September 30, 2025, an increase of 1.5% compared to SEK 264.4 million on June 30, 2025.

NAV per share of SEK 12.7 on September 30, 2025, compared to SEK 12.5 on June 30, 2025.

Portfolio value of SEK 259.0 million, cash and cash equivalents of SEK 7.7 million, and other net assets of SEK 1.8 million on September 30, 2025.

Extract from Christian Manhusen's CEO Statement:

" Our focus remains firmly on our two core holdings - Lara and Olik - and on delivering consistent execution, quarter after quarter. With a streamlined portfolio, we have halved the team, reduced costs materially, and extended our runway. We enter the final stretch of the year with clear priorities and encouraging momentum".

This and previous financial reports are available on the Company's website at https://webrockventures.com/financial-reports/

Contacts

Christian Manhusen, CEO

Phone: +46 73 142 66 24

Email: christian@webrockventures.com

About us

Founded in 2018, Webrock Ventures is a venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies. Brazil has over 215 million people and is one of the world's largest economies and the population is among the most digitally engaged in the world. Webrock leverages established Swedish companies' proven business models and technology to gain a head start in Brazil's fast-growing digital industry that often matures later than in Sweden. By bringing together ideas, capital, resources, and talent, Webrock acts as a co-founder, building growth companies from the ground up. With a 35-60 percent ownership stake in its portfolio companies, Webrock ensures substantial value for a limited initial investment. The company's share WRV is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.



For more information, please visit: https://webrockventures.com/

