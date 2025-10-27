On October 8, 2025, the shares in Webrock Ventures AB (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two members.

On October 23, 2025, the Company disclosed the resolutions from an extraordinary general meeting where a new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of three board members.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Webrock Ventures AB (WRV, ISIN code SE0016278139, order book ID 311571) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB