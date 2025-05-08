Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Interim Report January - March 2025

"Today's Feasibility Study and resource update show rising copper grades and an increased Mineral Resource, clearly strengthening the project's long-term potential. Together with our environmental permit, which recently gained legal force, we can now move forward at full speed and unlock the full potential of Viscaria - a deposit that continues to grow both in grade and tonnage." - Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria

Significant events during the period January - March 2025

Viscaria's nomination committee announced its intention to propose Lars-Eric Aaro, former President and CEO of LKAB, for election to the Board of Directors of Viscaria at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Significant events after the end of the period

The Supreme Court did not grant leave to appeal regarding Viscaria's environmental permit. The decision means that Viscaria's environmental permit can no longer be appealed and thus gained legal force.

Viscaria today announces an update to its Mineral Resource and presents a Feasibility Study. Viscaria shows increasing copper grade and increased tonnage with significant growth potential.

January - March 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 million (0.0).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK -17.9 million (-11.5).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.17 (-0.13).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 84.2 million (57.5).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK 151 million (-70.1).

Presentation of the interim report, the resource update and the Feasibility Study

A live presentation of this interim report will be held today, Thursday 8 May, at 09.30 CET. The report will be presented by CEO Jörgen Olsson and CFO Frida Keskitalo. The session will also include a presentation of the update of the Mineral Resource and the Feasibility Study.

The live presentation can be accessed via the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itcnIFkJ298

This information was submitted for publication at 07.30 CEST on May 8, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).