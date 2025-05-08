Apotea AB (publ): Apotea AB (publ) Interim report Q1 2025: Improved profitability and solid growth in times of uncertainty

Net revenue for the first quarter increased by 15.2% to SEK 1,753.5 million (1,521.7) and operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 92.4 million (62.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.3% (4.1%).

First quarter (January 1 - March 31, 2025)

Net revenue increased by 15.2% to 1,753.5 SEKm (1,521.7)

Gross margin was 27.7% (27.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 92.4 SEKm (62.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.3% (4.1)

There were no items affecting comparability in the period (-)

Operating profit (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability amounted to 92.4 SEKm (62.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.3% (4.1)

Profit for the period amounted to 71.8 SEKm (47.7)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.69 SEK (0.48)

Cash flow from operating activities was 123.2 SEKm (78.4)

Pär Svärdson, CEO, comments:

In the first quarter, we managed to increase profitability and show solid growth in times of uncertainty. The growth in the quarter was primarily driven by a stable underlying demand for pharmacy products. During the past quarter, our projects progressed according to plan, such as preparations to start production in the new fulfilment centre in Varberg.

The result for the period January - March 2025 will be presented today at 09:30 (CEST) by Apotea's CEO Pär Svärdson, COO & deputy CEO Sarah Ahnström and CFO Johan Mårild via a live webcast. The presentation will be held in English. To join the webcast please use the following link: https://apotea.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025. If you wish to participate via telephone conference please use the following link: https://events.inderes.com/apotea/q1-report-2025/dial-in

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Eriksson, deputy CEO & Investor Relations, e-mail: ir@apotea.se

This information is information that Apotea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on May 8, 2025, at 07:30 CEST.

About Apotea

Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy by market share with the goal of becoming the largest pharmacy in Sweden and hence also in the Nordics. With the widest assortment on the market, low prices and quick deliveries, Apotea facilitates everyday life for its three million active customers. In E-barometern's 2024 customer survey, Apotea was ranked as customers' favourite e-commerce store for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2022, the group also operates in Norway through its Norwegian subsidiary Apotera.