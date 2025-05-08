Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in April compared to the previous year

Net sales in April amounted to 814 MSEK (785), an increase of 4 per cent, of which 7 per cent relates to organic growth* and 3 per cent to negative currency effects. Sales in April were negatively impacted by calendar effects of 4 percentage points. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 11 stores (increase of 8 stores in the previous year). The total number of stores at the end of the period was 241 (230).

Total net sales for the period May 2024-April 2025 amounted to 11,627 MSEK (10,232), an increase of 14 per cent compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

*Split between increase in comparable units 4 per cent and change in store network 3 per cent for the month of April

Split for the period May 2024-April 2025, 7 per cent and 4 per cent respectively (exclusive Spares)

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated April Change May-April Change MSEK 2024/25 SEK Organic2 2024/25 SEK Organic Sweden 376 9% 9% 5,089 12% 12% Norway 308 4% 11% 4,556 8% 11% Finland 71 -3% 2% 1,163 3% 4% Spares 59 -17% -17% 819 - - Total1 814 4% 7% 11,627 14% 10%



1Net sales in April increased by 6% to 755 MSEK (exclusive Spares), inclusive negative currency effects of 4%

Net sales during the period May 2024-April 2025 increased by 9% to 10,807 MSEK (exclusive Spares), inclusive negative currency effects of 1%

2As of November 2024, Spares Group's monthly sales are included in the organic growth

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With an organic sales increase of 7 per cent in April, we now have met or exceeded our long-term growth target 24 months in a row. The main explanation is that we have hit the right spot in the assortment with strong development across all prioritised product niches, at the same time as our appreciated customer meeting converts visits into sales. As previously communicated, the timing of Easter had a positive impact on sales in March and in April the effect was consequently reversed, with a negative calendar effect of -4 percentage points. In addition, as in the previous month, the volatility of Spares' B2B business had a big impact on the April outcome, but this time negative in comparison with the previous year. In terms of external factors, weaker sales currencies NOK and EUR had a big impact on total monthly sales. This is a clear example of how external conditions are changing, and we will continue to work on cost control and efficiency improvements to manage these.

Niklas Carlsson, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 8 May 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 11 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.