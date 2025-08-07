Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in July compared to the previous year

Net sales in July amounted to 1,010 MSEK (922), an increase of 10 per cent, of which 12 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 8 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 241 (233).

Total net sales for the period May-July 2025 amounted to 2,814 MSEK (2,623), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -3 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated July Change May-July Change MSEK 2025/26 SEK Organic2 2025/26 SEK Organic2 Sweden 468 12% 12% 1,320 9% 9% Norway 422 13% 18% 1,163 11% 16% Finland 100 3% 6% 259 1% 4% Other markets 21 -41% -41% 72 -35% -35% Total1 1,010 10% 12% 2,814 7% 10%



1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth

2Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 3 per cent for the month of July

Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 3 per cent for the period May-July 2025

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: Thanks to high relevance across the assortment, sales grew strongly in all home markets in July. Products that benefited from the warm weather sold particularly well, and the organisation demonstrated flexibility by quickly purchasing more products when demand picked up. As in previous months, the weaker US dollar had a negative impact on Spares' B2B business, which explains the development in other markets. We are now looking forward to an autumn sales period where the focus, as always, will be on working with all parts of the business to create sustainable and profitable growth.

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 7 August 2025.

