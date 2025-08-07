Anzeige
WKN: 929335 | ISIN: SE0000584948 | Ticker-Symbol: OHCB
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 08:10
30,100 Euro
-0,73 % -0,220
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 07:00 Uhr
Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in July compared to the previous year

Net sales in July amounted to 1,010 MSEK (922), an increase of 10 per cent, of which 12 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 8 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 241 (233).

Total net sales for the period May-July 2025 amounted to 2,814 MSEK (2,623), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -3 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of salesMonthAccumulated
JulyChangeMay-JulyChange
MSEK2025/26SEKOrganic22025/26SEKOrganic2
Sweden46812%12%1,3209%9%
Norway42213%18%1,16311%16%
Finland1003%6%2591%4%
Other markets21-41%-41%72-35%-35%
Total11,01010%12%2,8147%10%


1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth
2Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 3 per cent for the month of July
Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 3 per cent for the period May-July 2025

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: Thanks to high relevance across the assortment, sales grew strongly in all home markets in July. Products that benefited from the warm weather sold particularly well, and the organisation demonstrated flexibility by quickly purchasing more products when demand picked up. As in previous months, the weaker US dollar had a negative impact on Spares' B2B business, which explains the development in other markets. We are now looking forward to an autumn sales period where the focus, as always, will be on working with all parts of the business to create sustainable and profitable growth.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 7 August 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.


