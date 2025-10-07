Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in September compared to the previous year

Net sales in September amounted to 939 MSEK (860), an increase of 9 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -1 per cent to currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 242 (236).

Total net sales for the period May-September 2025 amounted to 4,771 MSEK (4,452), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated September Change May-September Change MSEK 2025/26 SEK Organic2 2025/26 SEK Organic2 Sweden 440 10% 10% 2,228 9% 9% Norway 382 17% 19% 1,959 11% 15% Finland 97 -1% 2% 460 0% 3% Other markets 20 -42% -42% 123 -32% -32% Total1 939 9% 10% 4,771 7% 9%



1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth

2Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of September

Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-September 2025

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: We continue to launch new products at a rapid pace and sales is increasing in all prioritised product niches. In September, we reached 6 million members in Club Clas and overall sales increased organically by 10 per cent. Sales in comparable units increased by 9 per cent and looking at individual markets, Norway continues to deliver very strong sales. As earlier in the year, the weaker US dollar has had a negative impact on Spare's B2B business, which is reflected in developments in other markets.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 7 October 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.