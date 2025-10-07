Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929335 | ISIN: SE0000584948 | Ticker-Symbol: OHCB
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 08:05
31,340 Euro
-0,25 % -0,080
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAS OHLSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAS OHLSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,52032,70010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 07:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in September compared to the previous year

Net sales in September amounted to 939 MSEK (860), an increase of 9 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -1 per cent to currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 242 (236).

Total net sales for the period May-September 2025 amounted to 4,771 MSEK (4,452), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of salesMonthAccumulated
SeptemberChangeMay-SeptemberChange
MSEK2025/26SEKOrganic22025/26SEKOrganic2
Sweden44010%10%2,2289%9%
Norway38217%19%1,95911%15%
Finland97-1%2%4600%3%
Other markets20-42%-42%123-32%-32%
Total19399%10%4,7717%9%


1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth
2Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of September
Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-September 2025

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: We continue to launch new products at a rapid pace and sales is increasing in all prioritised product niches. In September, we reached 6 million members in Club Clas and overall sales increased organically by 10 per cent. Sales in comparable units increased by 9 per cent and looking at individual markets, Norway continues to deliver very strong sales. As earlier in the year, the weaker US dollar has had a negative impact on Spare's B2B business, which is reflected in developments in other markets.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 7 October 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.