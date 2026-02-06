Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in January compared to the previous year

Net sales in January amounted to 1,005 MSEK (901), an increase of 12 per cent, of which 13 per cent relates to organic growth1, 2 per cent acquisition2 and -4 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 244 (238).

Total net sales for the period May 2025-January 2026 amounted to 9,903 MSEK (9,284), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth1, 0 per cent acquisition2 and -3 per cent currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated Change May - Change MSEK January2025/26 SEK Organic1 Acquisition2 January2025/26 SEK Organic1 Acquisition2 Sweden 467 14% 11% 3% 4,644 9% 8% 1% Norway 418 13% 19% 1% 4,062 8% 13% 0% Finland 95 4% 11% 1% 982 2% 6% 0% Other markets 25 -19% -25% 6% 216 -29% -30% 1% Total 1,005 12% 13% 2% 9,903 7% 9% 0%

1Split between increase in comparable units 12 per cent and change in store network 1 per cent for the month of January

Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May 2025-January 2026

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: We managed to exceed 1 billion SEK in sales for the first time ever in a January month, following organic sales growth of 13 per cent. This growth comes from positive development in all prioritised product niches, with an extra boost from weather-related products as the cold weather swept across our sales markets. The home markets developed very well, with double digit growth in all countries, but as before, the weaker NOK has a significant negative impact when sales in Norway are converted into SEK.

