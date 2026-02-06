Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in January compared to the previous year

Net sales in January amounted to 1,005 MSEK (901), an increase of 12 per cent, of which 13 per cent relates to organic growth1, 2 per cent acquisition2 and -4 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 244 (238).

Total net sales for the period May 2025-January 2026 amounted to 9,903 MSEK (9,284), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth1, 0 per cent acquisition2 and -3 per cent currency effects.

Distribution of salesMonthAccumulated
ChangeMay -Change
MSEKJanuary2025/26SEKOrganic1Acquisition2January2025/26SEKOrganic1Acquisition2
Sweden46714%11%3%4,6449%8%1%
Norway41813%19%1%4,062 8%13%0%
Finland954%11%1%982 2%6%0%
Other markets25-19%-25%6%216-29%-30%1%
Total1,00512%13%2%9,9037%9%0%

1Split between increase in comparable units 12 per cent and change in store network 1 per cent for the month of January
Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May 2025-January 2026

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: We managed to exceed 1 billion SEK in sales for the first time ever in a January month, following organic sales growth of 13 per cent. This growth comes from positive development in all prioritised product niches, with an extra boost from weather-related products as the cold weather swept across our sales markets. The home markets developed very well, with double digit growth in all countries, but as before, the weaker NOK has a significant negative impact when sales in Norway are converted into SEK.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 6 February 2026.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in multiple markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.


