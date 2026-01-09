Anzeige
Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in December compared to the previous year

Net sales in December amounted to 1,676 MSEK (1,597), an increase of 5 per cent, of which 7 per cent relates to organic growth1, 1 per cent acquisition2 and -3 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 244 (238).

Total net sales for the period May-December 2025 amounted to 8,898 MSEK (8,382), an increase of 6 per cent, of which 8 per cent relates to organic growth1, 0 per cent acquisition2 and -2 per cent currency effects.

Distribution of salesMonthAccumulated
ChangeMay -Change
MSEKDecember2025/26SEKOrganic1Acquisition2December2025/26SEKOrganic1Acquisition2
Sweden7886%4%2%4,1768%8%0%
Norway6934%10%1%3,644 8%12%0%
Finland1712%7%0%887 2%6%0%
Other markets23-2%-13%11%191-30%-31%1%
Total1,6765%7%1%8,8986%8%0%

1Split between increase in comparable units 5 per cent and change in store network 1 per cent for the month of December
Split between increase in comparable units 6 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-December 2025

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With a 7 per cent organic sales increase compared with the previous year, we achieved our highest ever monthly sales in December. We hit the spot with our assortment and succeeded in delivering a good customer meeting right up to Christmas Eve. Sales in comparable units developed positively in all home markets, particularly in Norway. However, the strong sales in Norway did not have full impact, as the further weakening of the NOK had a significant negative effect on total sales, which are reported in SEK.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 9 January 2026.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.


