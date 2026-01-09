Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in December compared to the previous year

Net sales in December amounted to 1,676 MSEK (1,597), an increase of 5 per cent, of which 7 per cent relates to organic growth1, 1 per cent acquisition2 and -3 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 244 (238).

Total net sales for the period May-December 2025 amounted to 8,898 MSEK (8,382), an increase of 6 per cent, of which 8 per cent relates to organic growth1, 0 per cent acquisition2 and -2 per cent currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated Change May - Change MSEK December2025/26 SEK Organic1 Acquisition2 December2025/26 SEK Organic1 Acquisition2 Sweden 788 6% 4% 2% 4,176 8% 8% 0% Norway 693 4% 10% 1% 3,644 8% 12% 0% Finland 171 2% 7% 0% 887 2% 6% 0% Other markets 23 -2% -13% 11% 191 -30% -31% 1% Total 1,676 5% 7% 1% 8,898 6% 8% 0%

1Split between increase in comparable units 5 per cent and change in store network 1 per cent for the month of December

Split between increase in comparable units 6 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-December 2025

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With a 7 per cent organic sales increase compared with the previous year, we achieved our highest ever monthly sales in December. We hit the spot with our assortment and succeeded in delivering a good customer meeting right up to Christmas Eve. Sales in comparable units developed positively in all home markets, particularly in Norway. However, the strong sales in Norway did not have full impact, as the further weakening of the NOK had a significant negative effect on total sales, which are reported in SEK.

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

