Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in October compared to the previous year

Net sales in October amounted to 1,053 MSEK (972), an increase of 8 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 7 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 244 (237).

Total net sales for the period May-October 2025 amounted to 5,824 MSEK (5,424), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated October Change May-October Change MSEK 2025/26 SEK Organic2 2025/26 SEK Organic2 Sweden 503 10% 10% 2,730 9% 9% Norway 418 11% 14% 2,377 11% 15% Finland 112 7% 11% 572 1% 4% Other markets 21 -39% -39% 144 -33% -33% Total1 1,053 8% 10% 5,824 7% 9%



1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth

2Split between increase in comparable units 8 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of October

Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-October 2025

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: Sales in October show continued positive development in all prioritised product niches. Growth remains strong in our two largest sales markets, Sweden and Norway, but it is especially encouraging that Finland grew organically by as much as 11 per cent in October, which stands out positively in comparison with the historical trend. As earlier in the year, the trend in other markets is negative due to the weaker US dollar, which is having a negative impact on Spares' B2B business.

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

7:00 a.m. CET on 7 November 2025.



