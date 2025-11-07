Anzeige
WKN: 929335 | ISIN: SE0000584948
Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in October compared to the previous year

Net sales in October amounted to 1,053 MSEK (972), an increase of 8 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 7 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 244 (237).

Total net sales for the period May-October 2025 amounted to 5,824 MSEK (5,424), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of salesMonthAccumulated
OctoberChangeMay-OctoberChange
MSEK2025/26SEKOrganic22025/26SEKOrganic2
Sweden50310%10%2,7309%9%
Norway41811%14%2,37711%15%
Finland1127%11%5721%4%
Other markets21-39%-39%144-33%-33%
Total11,0538%10%5,8247%9%


1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth
2Split between increase in comparable units 8 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of October
Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-October 2025

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: Sales in October show continued positive development in all prioritised product niches. Growth remains strong in our two largest sales markets, Sweden and Norway, but it is especially encouraging that Finland grew organically by as much as 11 per cent in October, which stands out positively in comparison with the historical trend. As earlier in the year, the trend in other markets is negative due to the weaker US dollar, which is having a negative impact on Spares' B2B business.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 7 November 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.


