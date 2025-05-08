LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure reported profit before tax of 333 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2025 compared to 347 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 36.1 pence compared to 37.6 pence. Investment return increased to 386 million pounds from 374 million pounds.The Board recommended a final dividend for the year of 6.325 pence per share, meeting target for the year of 12.65 pence per share, 6.3% above last year's total dividend. The Group announced a total dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2026 of 13.45 pence per share, representing an increase of 6.3%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX