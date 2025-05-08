MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial output increased for the first time in three months in March, largely due to stronger growth in the energy segment, the statistical office INE said on Thursday.Industrial production rose 1.0 percent on an annual basis in March, reversing a 1.9 percent decrease in February.The unadjusted industrial production surged 8.5 percent annually versus a 2.4 percent drop a month ago. Further, this was the biggest growth since April 2024.Among major sectors, energy goods output alone grew 6.8 percent, and intermediate goods production was 1.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, output produced in the consumer goods segment declined 1.7 percent.Month-on-month, industrial output was up 0.9 percent, after a 0.7 percent rebound in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX