Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932461 | ISIN: INE860A01027 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 11:12 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taylor Wimpey partners with HCLTech to drive innovation and transform customer experience with digital technologies

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON and NOIDA, India, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, announced that it had been selected as an end-to-end IT services partner by Taylor Wimpey, one of the UK's largest residential developers.

HCLTech_Logo

Taylor Wimpey has a forward-thinking vision of becoming a digital-first house builder and leveraging the latest technology to drive innovation and deliver personalized solutions to customers.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, HCLTech will deploy a comprehensive suite of IT services to modernize Taylor Wimpey's IT landscape. These will include data services, AI capabilities, application and infrastructure management, network services, cybersecurity and workplace solutions. By leveraging GenAI capabilities including HCLTech AI Force, Taylor Wimpey will accelerate its software development cycle to enhance productivity, improve quality and elevate user experiences. HCLTech will also automate infrastructure and end-user services, further streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

HCLTech will set up a dedicated innovation lab for Taylor Wimpey to incubate new technology solutions and accelerate Taylor Wimpey's strategic digital transformation program.

"Partnering with HCLTech has been instrumental in migrating to best-in-class data centers, implementing a robust data platform and transforming into a data-led enterprise. Their expertise in application modernization and driving innovation at scale aligns closely with our business goals. We aim to become the UK's leading digital house builder, offering improved experiences for our employees, clients, and partners. HCLTech is a critical partner in realizing this vision," said Andy Feldon, IT Director, Taylor Wimpey.

"This innovation-led engagement with Taylor Wimpey focused on AI and GenAI, will enable them to deliver secure, stable and sustainable digital solutions for the home building industry. We are committed to driving business outcomes through innovative technology solutions and strategic digital transformation. Through this partnership, we have a great opportunity to create industry-first, domain-specific digital solutions for the UK and European markets," said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Head of Manufacturing and Allied Industries in Europe, HCLTech.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:
Meredith Bucaro, Americas
meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA
elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC
james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India
nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taylor-wimpey-partners-with-hcltech-to-drive-innovation-and-transform-customer-experience-with-digital-technologies-302449851.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.