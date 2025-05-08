LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Airtel Africa Plc. (AAF.L), a telecommunications and mobile money services company, on Thursday reported full year 2025 profit in pre-tax terms, compared with the previous year.For the year ended March 2025, Profit-before-tax was $661 million compared with pre-tax loss of $63 million last year.Profit for the year attributable to owners of the company was $220 million compared with loss of $165 million in the prior year.Earnings per share for the full year were 6 cents versus loss per share of 4.4 cents last year.On an alternative performance measure basis, earnings per share before exceptional items was 8.2 cents versus 10.1 cents last year.Operating profit for the quarter dropped to $1.46 billion from $1.64 billion in the prior year.Underlying EBITDA also declined to $2.30 billion from $2.43 billion in the prior year.Revenue slightly declined to $4.96 billion from $4.98 billion in the previous year. On a constant basis, revenues were up 21.1 percent.On a constant currency basis, revenues for the period were driven by both customer base growth of 8.7% and ARPU growth of 12.4%.Fo the first quarter, the company reported profit of $56 million, compared to loss of $104 million last year.Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.317 billion from $1.118 billion a year ago. Total finance costs were reduced to $221 million from $465 million last year.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.9 cents per share, bringing the total annual dividend to 6.5 cents per share, an increase of 9.2 percent, compared to the previous year, consistent with its dividend policy.Additionally, $120 million was returned to shareholders through share buyback programmes during the year.Airtel Africa is currently trading at 153.30 pence, 9.98% lesser on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX