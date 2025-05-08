Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) a global leader in fresh produce, today announced its participation in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference. The conference is taking place May 14 15, 2025 in New York City.

Management will be available for meetings with institutional investors on May 15, 2025.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508999155/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

james.oregan@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794