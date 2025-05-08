EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Reports Results for First Quarter 2025 and Raises Full Year Revenue Outlook

First quarter revenues of $1.302 billion, up 11.7% year-over-year

GAAP income from operations was 7.6% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations was 13.5% of revenues for the first quarter

First quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.28, a decrease of $0.69, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.41, a decrease of $0.05 on a year-over-year basis

Based on the strength of organic constant currency revenue growth in the first half of 2025 and updates to our foreign exchange rate assumptions, EPAM raises its expected year-over-year revenue growth rate to now be in the range of 11.5% to 14.5% for 2025

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We reported strong first quarter results amidst a dynamic macroeconomic landscape, which highlights our unique differentiation in supporting our clients through their transformation journeys," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President at EPAM. "By staying anchored in engineering excellence, disciplined execution and AI-native innovation, we've continued to build sequential momentum and deliver year-over-year organic growth."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenues increased to $1.302 billion, a year-over-year increase of $136.2 million, or 11.7%. On an organic constant currency basis, revenues were up 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024;

GAAP income from operations was $99.3 million, a decrease of $11.2 million, or 10.1%, compared to $110.5 million in the first quarter of 2024;

Non-GAAP income from operations was $175.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 1.2%, compared to $173.6 million in the first quarter of 2024;

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.28, a decrease of $0.69, or 35.0%, compared to $1.97 in the first quarter of 2024; and

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.41, a decrease of $0.05, or 2.0%, compared to $2.46 in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $24.2 million for the first three months of 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $129.9 million for the first three months of 2024;

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.179 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $111.9 million, or 8.7%, from $1.290 billion as of December 31, 2024;

The Company repurchased 796 thousand shares of its common stock for $160.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 under its share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $277.0 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization; and

Total headcount was approximately 61,700 as of March 31, 2025. Included in this number were approximately 55,600 delivery professionals, an increase of 0.9% from December 31, 2024.

2025 Outlook - Full Year and Second Quarter

Full Year

EPAM expects the following for the full year:

Based on the strength of organic constant currency revenue growth in the first half of 2025 and updates to our foreign exchange rate assumptions, the Company raises its expected year-over-year revenue growth rate to now be in the range of 11.5% to 14.5% for 2025. Additionally, the Company now expects the year-over-year revenue growth rate on an organic constant currency basis to be in the range of 2.0% to 5.0%;

For the full year, EPAM continues to expect GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 9.0% to 10.0% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 14.5% to 15.5% of revenues;

The Company now expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 25.0% and continues to expect its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24.0%; and

EPAM now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.78 to $7.03 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $10.70 to $10.95. The Company now expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year to be 56.5 million.

Second Quarter

EPAM expects the following for the second quarter:

The Company expects revenues will be in the range of $1.325 billion to $1.340 billion for the second quarter reflecting year-over-year growth of 16.2% at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects the year-over-year revenue growth rate on an organic constant currency basis to be 3.8% at the midpoint of the range;

For the second quarter, EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 9.0% to 10.0% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 26.0% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24.0%; and

EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.67 to $1.75 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.56 to $2.64 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter to be 56.7 million.

Conference Call Information

EPAM will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be available live on the EPAM website at https://investors.epam.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the event. For those who cannot access the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM's operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs including amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, expenses associated with EPAM's humanitarian commitment to its professionals in Ukraine, costs associated with the geographic repositioning of EPAM employees based outside of Ukraine impacted by the war and geopolitical instability in the region, employee separation costs incurred in connection with restructuring programs including the Company's exit from Russia, certain other one-time charges and benefits, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign exchange gains and losses, excess tax benefits and tax shortfalls related to stock-based compensation, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Management also compares revenues on an "organic constant currency basis," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of acquisitions by removing revenues from an acquired company in the twelve months after completing an acquisition and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating current period revenues into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison. Because EPAM's reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM's industry. Consequently, EPAM's non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenues $ 1,301,692

$ 1,165,465 Operating expenses:





Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 952,008

834,334 Selling, general and administrative expenses 218,917

198,453 Depreciation and amortization expense 31,437

22,146 Income from operations 99,330

110,532 Interest and other income, net 5,814

15,042 Foreign exchange loss (10,727)

(1,919) Income before provision for income taxes 94,417

123,655 Provision for income taxes 20,935

7,412 Net income $ 73,482

$ 116,243







Net income per share:





Basic $ 1.29

$ 2.01 Diluted $ 1.28

$ 1.97 Shares used in calculation of net income per share:





Basic 56,780

57,837 Diluted 57,262

58,931

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except par value)



As of March 31, 2025

As of December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,173,639

$ 1,286,267 Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $4,928 and $5,612, respectively 1,090,080

1,002,175 Prepaid and other current assets 151,972

137,806 Total current assets 2,415,691

2,426,248 Property and equipment, net 203,244

207,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 124,430

128,244 Intangible assets, net 426,693

436,418 Goodwill 1,187,027

1,181,575 Deferred tax assets 255,084

269,799 Other noncurrent assets 111,443

100,522 Total assets $ 4,723,612

$ 4,750,473







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 44,455

$ 44,702 Accrued compensation and benefits expenses 495,562

484,952 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 174,370

201,356 Income taxes payable, current 35,269

50,395 Operating lease liabilities, current 39,468

39,634 Total current liabilities 789,124

821,039 Long-term debt 25,059

25,194 Deferred tax liabilities, noncurrent 94,210

92,362 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 93,615

98,426 Other noncurrent liabilities 78,388

82,301 Total liabilities 1,080,396

1,119,322 Commitments and contingencies





Equity





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000 shares authorized; 56,626 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, and 56,869 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 57

57 Additional paid-in capital 1,235,475

1,190,222 Retained earnings 2,468,955

2,555,796 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,853)

(116,864) Total EPAM Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,642,634

3,629,211 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 582

1,940 Total equity 3,643,216

3,631,151 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,723,612

$ 4,750,473

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Reconciliation of year-over-year revenue growth as reported on a GAAP basis to revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis is presented in the table below:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Revenue growth as reported 11.7 % Inorganic revenue growth (11.2) % Foreign exchange rates impact 0.9 % Revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis 1.4 %

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months ended

March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(1) $ 952,008

$ (24,541)

$ 927,467 Selling, general and administrative expenses(2) $ 218,917

$ (34,223)

$ 184,694 Income from operations(3) $ 99,330

$ 76,420

$ 175,750 Operating margin 7.6 %

5.9 %

13.5 % Net income(4) $ 73,482

$ 64,533

$ 138,015 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28





$ 2.41



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(1) $ 834,334

$ (23,016)

$ 811,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses(2) $ 198,453

$ (34,093)

$ 164,360 Income from operations(3) $ 110,532

$ 63,058

$ 173,590 Operating margin 9.5 %

5.4 %

14.9 % Net income(4) $ 116,243

$ 29,003

$ 145,246 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.97





$ 2.46

Items (1) through (4) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Stock-based compensation expenses $ 23,923

$ 22,357 Humanitarian support in Ukraine(a) 618

659 Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues (1) 24,541

23,016 Stock-based compensation expenses 24,533

22,434 Cost Optimization charges(b) 5,311

7,017 Other acquisition-related expenses 570

1,223 Humanitarian support in Ukraine(a) 3,732

2,620 Geographic repositioning(c) -

721 One-time charges, net 77

78 Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (2) 34,223

34,093 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17,656

5,949 Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations (3) 76,420

63,058 Foreign exchange loss 10,727

1,919 Gain on financial instrument (350)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in Interest and other income, net (1,737)

1,050 Provision for income taxes:





Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (19,910)

(14,395) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (543)

(20,866) Net discrete benefit from tax planning(d) (74)

(1,763) Total adjustments to GAAP net income (4) $ 64,533

$ 29,003



(a) Humanitarian support in Ukraine includes expenses related to EPAM's $100 million humanitarian commitment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to support EPAM professionals and their families in and displaced from Ukraine. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.

(b) Cost Optimization charges include severance, facilities and contract termination charges incurred in connection with the programs initiated in the third quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2024. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, costs incurred in connection with formal restructuring initiatives have been excluded from non-GAAP results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

(c) Geographic repositioning includes expenses associated with the relocation to other countries of employees based outside of Ukraine impacted by the war and geopolitical instability in the region, and includes the cost of accommodations, travel and food. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.

(d) One-time benefit related to the implementation of tax planning to disregard certain foreign subsidiaries as separate entities for U.S. income tax purposes. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, the benefit related to the implementation of tax planning has been excluded from non-GAAP results as it is one-time and unusual in nature.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of expected year-over-year revenue growth on a GAAP basis to expected revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis is presented in the table below:



Second Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025

(at midpoint of range)



Revenue growth 16.2 %

11.5% to 14.5% Foreign exchange rates impact (1.8) %

(0.4) % Inorganic revenue growth (10.6) %

(9.1) % Revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis 3.8 %

2.0% to 5.0%

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:



Second Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025 GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 9.0% to 10.0%

9.0% to 10.0% Stock-based compensation expenses 3.0 %

3.4 % Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1.5 %

1.7 % Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 1.5 %

1.7 % Humanitarian support in Ukraine(a) 0.4 %

0.4 % Cost Optimization charges(b) 0.3 %

0.3 % One-time charges and Other acquisition-related expenses(e) - %

0.1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.3 %

1.3 % Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 14.0% to 15.0%

14.5% to 15.5%



(e) EPAM has not included the impact of potential future One-time charges including asset impairments, unusual gains and losses, and Other acquisition-related expenses because the Company is unable to predict these amounts with reasonable certainty.

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:



Second Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025 GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 26 %

25 % (Tax shortfall)/excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.4) %

0.1 % Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1.6) %

(1.1) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 24 %

24 %

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:



Second Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.67 to $1.75

$6.78 to $7.03 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.70

3.16 Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.35

1.56 Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.35

1.60 Humanitarian support in Ukraine(a) 0.07

0.27 Cost Optimization charges(b) 0.04

0.23 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.31

1.22 Change in fair value of contingent consideration -

(0.03) Foreign exchange loss -

0.19 Provision for income taxes:





Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.24)

(1.11) Tax shortfall/(excess tax benefits) related to stock-based compensation 0.01

(0.01) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $2.56 to $2.64

$10.70 to $10.95

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.