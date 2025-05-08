YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $20 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.43 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $879 million from $953 million last year.Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $20 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $879 Mln vs. $953 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $2.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.60 - $3.70 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX