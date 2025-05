TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) Thursday announced an increase in April revenue compared to the prior year. For the January to April period, revenues were up 5.30 percent.April revenues were NT$20.454 billion, up 3.61 percent from $19.74 million in the prior year.January to April revenues came in at NT$78.313 trillion from NT$74.373 trillion a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX