STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday and hinted at slight easing of monetary policy going forward.The executive board of the Riksbank decided to hold the policy rate at 2.25 percent. The outcome of the meeting widely matched expectations.Policymakers said the policy is currently well-balanced and it is wise to await further information to obtain a clearer picture of the outlook.'The assessment of the Executive Board is that it is somewhat more probable that inflation will be lower than that it will be higher than in the March forecast,' the bank said in a statement.'This could suggest a slight easing of monetary policy going forward,' the bank added.The economic outlook was assessed to slightly weaker than in the March forecast due to the increased uncertainty caused by trade tensions.