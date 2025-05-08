Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A3C9W0 | ISIN: US69376K1060 | Ticker-Symbol: AC3
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 09:59
9,650 Euro
+6,63 % +0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
P10 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
P10 INC 5-Tage-Chart
9,65010,90014:28
Firmen im Artikel
P10
P10 INC Chart 1 Jahr
P10 INC9,650+6,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.