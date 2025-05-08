Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A3DJYX | ISIN: CA58046P1080 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: McFarlane Lake to Begin Trading on the CSE on May 8, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Following upon the May 5, 2025 announcement McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF) is pleased to remind shareholders and the investing public that its common shares will begin trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MLM" at the opening of markets.

The Company's common shares were delisted from the facilities of Cboe Canada Inc. at market close on May 7, 2025.

About McFarlane Lake Mining
McFarlane Lake is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk Lake property. McFarlane Lake also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway". McFarlane Lake is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane Lake to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of November 27, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane Lake disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Further Information
For further information regarding McFarlane Lake, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
info@mcfarlanelakemining.com

SOURCE: McFarlane Lake Mining Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mcfarlane-lake-to-begin-trading-on-the-cse-on-may-8-2025-1025270

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
