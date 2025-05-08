Milan, Italy and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Genenta Science, SpA (NASDAQ: GNTA), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Carlo Russo, Chief Medical Officier, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About Genenta Science, SpA

Genenta (NASDAQ: GNTA) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary hematopoietic stem cells therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Genenta first in class product candidate is Temferon, which is designed to allow the expression of immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment by bone marrow derived myeloid cells and enable a durable and targeted response. Genenta has completed the Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter, which suggests the potential reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and inhibiting of myeloid induced tolerance, while allowing the induction of T cell responses, potentially breaking immune tolerance. Genenta has initiated in Q4 2024 a Phase 1/2a metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma study that will also include a combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Genenta's treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

