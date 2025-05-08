Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC: PMEDF) (FRA: 3QP) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), a leading provider in AI-driven health and safety solutions, is proud to announce its participation as one of four profiled companies in an exclusive European investor roadshow spanning Budapest (Hungary), Zagreb (Croatia), and Belgrade (Serbia) from May 17 to May 21, 2025.

The roadshow comes at a pivotal moment in Predictmedix AI's growth trajectory. With the company already trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and having recently secured significant investment from prominent German family offices, this European tour offers a strategic platform to expand its shareholder base and deepen engagement with institutional and high-net-worth investors across the continent.

"Europe is becoming an increasingly critical market for us-both from a capital markets standpoint and a commercialization perspective," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI. "As we continue to scale our disruptive AI solutions for health and safety screening, this roadshow allows us to directly connect with investors who share our vision of a safer, smarter, and more resilient world."

Roadshow Highlights:

Budapest, Hungary

Date: Saturday, May 17 Time: 9:00 AM 4:00 PM

Venue: Városliget Café Restaurant

Zagreb, Croatia

Date: Monday, May 19 Time: 5:30 PM 9:30 PM

Venue: International Hotel Zagreb

Belgrade, Serbia

Date: Wednesday, May 21 Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: Crowne Plaza Belgrade

This roadshow will feature curated presentations and in-person discussions with some of Europe's most influential investors and family offices. Predictmedix AI will spotlight its proprietary non-invasive technologies, particularly Smarthealth AI stations, that have already demonstrated traction in North America, especially in workplace safety, healthcare, and public event screening.

The Company also announces that it has issued 850,000 common shares to a senior technology consultant, who has worked with the Company for several years, as compensation for services rendered. In addition, the Company has settled outstanding indebtedness of $64,806.45 owed to the same consultant through the issuance of an additional 1,150,000 common shares. All shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Details of the company's recent product validations, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships can be found in earlier press releases available at: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

