Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") concludes 2025 having delivered a year of disciplined execution across technology development, global investor engagement, and strategic advancement-positioning the Company for a pivotal growth phase in 2026 at the convergence of artificial intelligence, quantum-inspired computation, and digital healthcare.

Throughout 2025, Predictmedix AI enhanced the performance, scalability, and real-world effectiveness of its AI-driven health screening platforms while pioneering quantum-inspired computational enhancements. By leveraging hybrid quantum-classical algorithms, the Company has achieved sharper noise reduction, improved signal clarity, and more accurate screening across diverse populations-all while running efficiently on standard computing hardware without specialized quantum devices. These efforts are designed to elevate signal clarity, robustness, and adaptability beyond conventional AI approaches, establishing a strong trajectory as the Company enters 2026 with momentum, validated deployments, and increasing market visibility.

SmartHealth AI Stations

In 2025, Predictmedix AI surpassed 500,000 real-world scans, validating the scalability, resilience, and commercial readiness of its SmartHealth AI Stations across diverse environments and populations. As the first large-scale deployment of the Company's proprietary Core AI Engine, SmartHealth has proven the effectiveness of contactless, validated screening while continuously generating high-value real-world data.

This expanding dataset has strengthened model performance and supports the advancement of quantum-inspired enhancements. Using cutting-edge hybrid quantum-classical simulations, the SmartHealth AI Stations can model image noise and variability across diverse lighting, skin tones, and occlusions, delivering sharper detection clarity and reduced bias, all in real time on standard hardware.

Global Investor Engagement and European Roadshows

During 2025, Predictmedix AI significantly expanded engagement with the global investment community. The Company headlined a targeted European investor roadshow with events in Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia, engaging institutional investors, family offices, and strategic capital partners across Central and Southeastern Europe. These engagements increased awareness of Predictmedix AI's proprietary Core AI Engine, multi-vertical growth strategy, and global commercialization roadmap.

The Company also presented at the MK Investment Conference in Munich, Germany, further strengthening visibility with European institutional investors and reinforcing Predictmedix AI's positioning as a next-generation AI healthcare technology company.

Collectively, these initiatives supported increased institutional interest and participation in Company financings, reinforcing confidence in Predictmedix AI's execution strategy and long-term value creation.

Execution of a Multi-Vertical Growth Strategy

Predictmedix AI continued disciplined execution of its multi-vertical strategy built around a single proprietary Core AI Engine powering three complementary growth verticals:

SmartHealth AI Stations for workplace, institutional, and healthcare screening

Clinical-Trial AI platforms focused on patient matching, simulation, and trial optimization

Consumer mobile applications for scalable vital and wellness screening

This integrated architecture allows Predictmedix AI to deploy shared datasets, adaptive learning systems, and quantum-inspired computational approaches across multiple markets, creating operational leverage and long-term competitive differentiation as the platform scales. These applications leverage a unified intelligence framework shared with SmartHealth deployments, enabling the consistent application of advanced AI and quantum-inspired computational intelligence across both stationary and mobile platforms.

Strategic Investments in Capability and Expertise

To accelerate innovation and execution, Predictmedix AI has engaged key advisors and consultants across technology development, strategic guidance, and business development initiatives. As part of these strategic collaborations, the Company plans to issue 12.3 million common shares to nine consultants, further aligning contributors with long-term value creation and supporting the continued advancement of its technology platforms and strategic priorities.

Looking Ahead: 2026 - The Next Evolution of AI-Driven Healthcare

Entering 2026, Predictmedix AI is positioned to build on validated platforms, expanding datasets, and growing commercial traction while advancing quantum-inspired AI capabilities across its health screening ecosystem.

Key priorities include:

Scaling SmartHealth AI Station deployments globally

Expanding adoption of mobile digital health solutions

Accelerating U.S. and international commercialization

Advancing recurring revenue opportunities across AI platforms

In 2026, Predictmedix AI will further integrate quantum-inspired computational algorithms into both stationary and mobile platforms, using hybrid quantum-classical approaches to optimize signal fidelity, reduce detection bias, and increase screening confidence. These innovations aim to deliver faster, more precise, and more inclusive health screening across global populations, solidifying Predictmedix AI's leadership at the intersection of AI, quantum-inspired computation, and healthcare.

As healthcare increasingly demands higher levels of precision, adaptability, and trust across diverse populations, Predictmedix AI is advancing toward a new generation of AI-driven screening-where quantum-inspired computation enhances real-world performance and global scalability.

Details of the company's recent product validations, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships can be found in earlier press releases available at: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278269

Source: Predictmedix AI Inc.