Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), excited to announce its proposed name change to QScreen AI Inc., with a new ticker symbol QAI, subject to regulatory approval. This strategic rebranding underscores the Company's evolution into a premier healthcare innovator, uniquely positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, quantum-inspired computing, and data-driven health solutions. By harnessing the power of quantum-AI synergies alongside a vast repository of real-world health data, QScreen AI Inc. is set to redefine preventive screening, diagnostics, and personalized care-delivering unprecedented accuracy, inclusivity, and efficiency to address global healthcare challenges.

At its core, QScreen AI Inc. represents "Quantum Screening" for a healthier world, where advanced AI platforms are supercharged by quantum-inspired algorithms to process complex health data with extraordinary precision. Drawing from principles of quantum mechanics-such as superposition for parallel state exploration and entanglement-inspired correlations-the Company's hybrid quantum-classical models excel in multispectral signal processing, noise reduction through quantum-inspired filtering, and bias mitigation via advanced variational optimization. These techniques enable the analysis of intricate patterns in vital signs, physiological markers, and imaging data, achieving superior clarity and reduced errors across diverse populations, skin tones, and environmental conditions. Critically, all this runs efficiently on standard hardware, democratizing access to cutting-edge healthcare technology without the need for specialized quantum infrastructure.

What sets QScreen AI apart is its foundation in real-world data: with over 720,000 scans captured through its SmartHealth AI Stations, the Company has amassed a proprietary dataset of unparalleled scale and diversity. This treasure trove of anonymized, high-fidelity health metrics fuels continuous AI model refinement, enabling quantum-enhanced predictions that evolve with each deployment. From early detection of chronic conditions to mental health assessments and infectious disease screening, QScreen AI's solutions empower healthcare providers, workplaces, and communities to proactive, data-informed interventions-potentially saving lives and reducing costs on a global scale.

"2025 solidified Predictmedix as a healthcare trailblazer, with our AI platforms delivering validated, scalable solutions backed by massive real-world data," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI Inc. "Transitioning to QScreen AI Inc. propels us into a new era where quantum computing amplifies AI's potential in healthcare. By integrating quantum-inspired techniques with our extensive data assets, we're not just screening, we're transforming how the world approaches health and wellness. This positions us for explosive growth, strategic partnerships, and substantial shareholder returns as we lead the quantum-AI healthcare revolution in 2026 and beyond."

To support the next phase of evolution, the company is also onboarding key strategic individuals with deep industry expertise to assist in the global commercialization and market penetration of its quantum-AI technologies.

The proposed name change and ticker symbol update are anticipated to become effective upon approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and other regulatory authorities. Shareholders will receive timely updates on the process and any required steps. This milestone reflects Predictmedix's unwavering commitment to healthcare innovation and value creation, inviting investors to participate in a journey that could reshape the future of medicine.

Details of the company's recent product validations, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships can be found in earlier press releases available at: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

