Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP), an innovator fusing Quantum-AI technologies to transform health screening and employee wellness, today provided an update on its participation in the official Government of Canada Trade Mission to Mexico, reporting substantive commercialization discussions with senior institutional and enterprise stakeholders as part of its broader North American growth strategy.

Building on its recent U.S. patent filing and increased national visibility, QScreen AI leveraged its inclusion in the Canadian delegation to accelerate direct market engagement in Mexico, one of North America's largest and fastest-growing industrial and institutional economies.

During the mission, the Company conducted structured, one-on-one meetings across key sectors including:

Public and institutional healthcare systems including defense

Advanced manufacturing and industrial operations

Agri-food and high-capacity processing groups

Infrastructure and workforce-dense operational environments

AI and technology innovation ecosystems

Discussions were centered on defined commercialization pathways, pilot program structuring, and integration of QScreen AI's platform into high-throughput operational settings. Multiple engagements have progressed to structured follow-up discussions focused on defining pilot scope, deployment parameters, and integration requirements within localized operational environments.

While definitive agreements remain subject to customary commercial processes, management believes the progression to senior-level, implementation-focused dialogue reflects meaningful commercial engagement and continued development of the Company's international pipeline.

Expanding Addressable Opportunity

Mexico's industrial base, workforce scale, and institutional modernization initiatives represent a sizable addressable opportunity for Quantum-AI-enabled technologies capable of operating at enterprise scale. The Company's engagements during the mission were concentrated with organizations managing large employee populations and complex compliance environments, sectors where scalable deployment can translate into recurring, multi-site implementation potential.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "Our focus during the mission was disciplined commercialization. The dialogue moved quickly from introduction to practical implementation and pilot structuring. The level of engagement reinforces the applicability of our platform across multiple sectors and supports our strategy of building long-term commercial relationships in key North American markets."

QScreen AI is advancing structured follow-up discussions with select organizations to further define pilot scope, deployment parameters, and operational integration requirements. These engagements remain subject to customary commercial evaluation and internal approval processes. The Company continues to focus on disciplined execution and measured commercialization efforts across North America.

About Qscreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. QScreen AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

