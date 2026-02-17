Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP), an innovator fusing Quantum-AI technologies to transform health screening and employee wellness, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Entitled "System, Method, and Robotic Platform for Quantum-Inspired Multi-Objective Optimization of Human-Governed Clinical Intake and Readiness Data Collection Under Operational Constraints," (Application - 63/981,576) this cutting-edge invention propels QScreen AI to the forefront of AI-driven workflow optimization, addressing mission-critical challenges in surge-prone environments like military operations, public safety, and institutional health.

The announcement follows national coverage by CBC News during Canada's Mexico Trade Mission, where Dr. Rahul Kushwah was interviewed on QScreen AI's differentiated platform and its growing relevance in key sectors. The nationally broadcast segment also included the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, and Ambassador Arturo Sarukhan, former Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, underscoring the strategic importance of cross-border innovation and technology collaboration.

The full interview can be viewed here (QScreen AI coverage begins at the 8:28 mark)





Building on the momentum of Canadian Government's Mexico Trade Mission this week, where key meetings are in progress with Mexican distributors and industry leaders along with strategic U.S. engagement with Global Frontier Advisors L.P., led by Senior US officials including former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, this patent filing cements QScreen AI's leadership in commercializing Quantum-AI synergies. The technology overcomes the rigidity of conventional intake systems by deploying quantum-inspired probabilistic algorithms on classical hardware, dynamically balancing throughput, risk detection, documentation accuracy, clinician workload, and stability, all under unbreakable safety guardrails and human oversight. This innovation has the potential to unlock opportunities in global markets, from military readiness assessments to civilian outbreak responses, by enabling scalable, hardware-agnostic solutions that integrate seamlessly with future quantum solvers.

Key breakthroughs included in the patent:

Quantum-Inspired Probabilistic Optimization: A solver-agnostic engine that models complex workflows as multi-objective energy minimization problems, using stochastic annealing for rapid convergence and surge adaptability-delivering efficiency gains in high-pressure scenarios.

Hybrid Deterministic-Probabilistic Governance: Enforces non-overridable safety triggers while allowing AI-driven adjustments, ensuring ethical compliance, auditability, and zero autonomous medical decisions.

Robotic and Multi-Interface Deployment: Supports kiosks, tablets, web portals, and physical robots that adapt in real-time to environmental factors, ideal for field deployments in defense, corrections, and large-scale events.

Surge-Responsive Reweighting and Stability Metrics: Monitors operational metrics to recalibrate priorities during crises, minimizing false escalations and enhancing decision confidence through dual-trigger logic.

Broad Commercialization Horizon: Applicable across military health, occupational safety, clinical trials, enterprise wellness, and surge screening, aligning with QScreen AI's expansion into U.S. public safety and international partnerships.

This patent reinforces QScreen AI's intellectual property position and advances its commercialization efforts, including pilot engagements, strategic alliances, and potential integration pathways in key North American markets.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO at QScreen AI, commented: "This U.S. patent filing represents a defining step in the evolution of our quantum-inspired optimization platform. We are addressing some of the most complex operational constraints in healthcare and defense, environments where efficiency, precision, and readiness are mission-critical. As we actively engage in the Canada-Mexico Trade Mission and advance our collaboration with our partners in the US, we are positioning QScreen AI at the intersection of advanced computation and real-world deployment."

About Qscreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. QScreen AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes.

