Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP), a pioneering leader in artificial intelligence enabled health and safety technology, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an independent contractor agreement with Global Frontier Advisors L.P. ("GFA"), effective January 30, 2026. GFA will receive a combination of equity-based along with performance-based compensation during the term of the agreement, subject to applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

Under the terms of the agreement, GFA will provide business development, engagement, and commercialization support services focused on correctional and institutional environments, industrial workforce and manufacturing settings, national security and defense entities, large-scale events and public venues, and other mutually agreed opportunities. The QAI/GFA team's effort, led by managing partner Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (Ret.), a former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, will expand QAI's presence in international markets, addressing preemptive health surveillance concerns, broad workplace safety and wellness at-scale, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of QScreen AI Inc., stated: "This agreement aligns with our ongoing initiatives to strengthen our presence in key U.S. sectors where our technology can be deployed."

About Global Frontier Advisors L.P.

Global Frontier Advisors L.P. is a premier U.S.-based strategic advisory firm that facilitates access at the nexus of national security, economic resilience, and frontier market development. We identify, evaluate, and advance high-potential assets in sectors critical to U.S. and allied interests, such as critical minerals, defense technologies, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and infrastructure. Leveraging deep operational expertise, trusted relationships across government and industry, and unmatched geopolitical insight, Global Frontier Advisors supports clients with end-to-end solutions for market entry, government relations, regulatory alignment, risk management, and capital access in some of the world's most complex environments.

About QScreenAI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. QScreen AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes.

