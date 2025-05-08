BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased in March after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 4.7 percent increase in February.
An 8.4 percent growth in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in March. Demand for food products increased only 0.6 percent, while retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 2.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in March, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.
