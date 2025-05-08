BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased in March after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 4.7 percent increase in February.An 8.4 percent growth in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in March. Demand for food products increased only 0.6 percent, while retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 2.3 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in March, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX