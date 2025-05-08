WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $322 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $296 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $3.741 billion from $3.894 billion last year.Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $3.741 Bln vs. $3.894 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX