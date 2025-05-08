Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Companies controlled by Erkki Etola)

Finanznachrichten News

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
8 May 2025 at 2.00 p.m.

HELSINKI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Erkki Etola, according to which the holding of Etola Group Oy, the company controlled by Erkki Etola, exceeds the 10% threshold of the number of shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank Plc.

At the same time the combined holdings of Erkki Etola's controlling companies of the number of shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank Plc exceeds the 10% threshold.

Etola Group Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola through direct ownership. Etola Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola through direct and indirect ownership.

Erkki Etola and the companies controlled by Erkki Etola have, in accordance with the Credit Institutions Act, notified the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in advance of their intention to acquire shares in Aktia Bank Plc above the 10% threshold. The ECB has on 6 May 2025 issued a positive decision on the acquisition plan.


% of shares
and voting
rights

% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments

% of total

Total number of shares
and voting rights of
issuer

Resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed
of reached

10.52

-

10.52

73,161,696

Position of previous notification
(if applicable)

9.75

-

9.75


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and
9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000058870


7,700,000


10.52

SUBTOTAL A

7,700,000

10.52

Ownership of the companies controlled by Erkki Etola after rise of disclosure obligation:

Shareholder

% of shares and
voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through
financial instruments

Total number of shares, voting rights and
financial instruments

Erkki Etola

-

-

-

Etola Group Oy

10.11

-

7,400,000

Etola Oy

0.41

-

300,000

Total

10.52

-

7,700,000

Aktia Bank Plc has a total of 73,161,696 shares, each share representing one (1) vote.

Aktia Bank Plc

For more information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, Email ir@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2025 amounted to EUR 15.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aktia-bank/r/aktia-bank-plc--disclosure-under-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act--compan,c4147521

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23592/4147521/3437300.pdf

Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Companies controlled by Erkki Etola)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aktia-bank-plc-disclosure-under-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-companies-controlled-by-erkki-etola-302449952.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
