WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 205 child sexual abuse offenders were arrested and 115 children were rescued in a nationwide crackdown to identify, track, and arrest child sex predators.The coordinated effort, code-named 'Operation Restore Justice,' was executed over the course of five days by all 55 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, and United States Attorney's Offices around the country.Those arrested are alleged to have committed various crimes including the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking.The Justice Department said in a press release that in Minneapolis, a state trooper and Army Reservist was arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material while wearing his uniforms. In Norfolk, VA, an illegal alien from Mexico is accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sex. In Washington, D.C., a former Metropolitan Police Officer was arrested for allegedly trafficking minor victims.In many cases, parental vigilance and community outreach efforts played a critical role in bringing these offenders to justice, it added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX