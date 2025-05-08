Vecima's flexible, open, cloud-native solutions simplify testing, orchestration, deployment, and management for fiber and cable access networks

Highlights include Entra® vCMTS and vPON Manager, EXS1610 All-PON Shelf, MediaScale Open CDN, and AI-powered dh/KeyFrame

Speaking at ANGA COM are Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer, and Chris Busch, Principal Access Architect

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will highlight its flexible and interoperable Entra Cloud platform, featuring cloud-native solutions with the scalability and throughput required for DOCSIS® 4.0, XGS-PON, 50G, and beyond. Vecima's MediaScale Open CDN and KeyFrame AI-powered media optimization solutions help reduce cost and improve video quality for streaming subscribers.

Cloud-native technologies to be on display

Entra vCMTS, part of the Entra Cloud platform, provides the scalability and throughput required for DOCSIS® 4.0 services. It features an open, cloud-native design, fully containerized and dynamically scalable for operators of every size at market-leading densities. Entra vCMTS is designed to maximize reliability while minimizing space, power, and cost. It's interoperable with the new Entra Automation solutions, Vecima's widely deployed Remote PHY Devices (RPDs), and many third-party vendors, delivering reliable, multi-vendor network performance.

Cox Communications, one of the largest broadband providers in the U.S., has selected Vecima to deploy the Entra vCMTS to modernize and enhance its DOCSIS network. Cox will migrate its DOCSIS network to the Entra vCMTS platform.

Entra vPON Manager for XGS-PON gives operators robust subscriber management and service provisioning capabilities, plus back-office management integration with telemetry support and an interactive, simplified Web UI. Vecima's Entra EXS1610 All-PON Shelf is the first ITU-PON platform supported with vPON Manager, combining scalability with operational simplicity for fiber-to-the-home deployments.

Entra Cloud's unique applications simplify and accelerate orchestration, provisioning, deployment, and management of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) networks:

Entra Access Controller Centralized, simple, and intuitive configuration and management of all attached network devices

Entra Standalone Principal Core - Automation-driven solution to deliver interoperability, scalability, and high availability for onboarding and managing thousands of RPDs

Entra Access Test Platform Automated, seamless testing and optimized network deployment solutions to accelerate DAA device and service readiness with unmatched precision and scalability

Entra Access Simulators Through simulation of RPDs, Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and customer premises equipment (CPE), operators can identify bottlenecks, prevent failures, and make informed capacity planning decisions to ensure seamless operations

Featured 10G PON Fiber DAA Cable Access products

The Entra EXS1610 All-PON Shelf allows Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) to selectively deploy fiber to the home in any market hub or outside plant cabinet deployment, allowing maximum flexibility to deploy fiber access solutions based on subscriber need. The EXS1610 interoperates seamlessly with 10 different optical network unit (ONU) vendors, enabling operators to independently select the ONU vendor of their choice.

The Entra SC-1D Entra Access Node offers DAA R-MACPHY in a compact, European form factor. With the SC-1D, BSPs can deploy gigabit broadband and new services to residential subscribers and businesses. Dell'Oro Group recently named Vecima as the 2024 global revenue share leader in R-MACPHY devices.

The Entra EN2112 R-PHY Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that's interoperable with third-party converged cable access platform (CCAP) cores and vCMTS, creating an open, flexible DAA ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 allows BSPs to optimize existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.

Featured media optimization solutions

Vecima is the exclusive global provider of Digital Harmonic's KeyFrame Media Optimization Solution, which enables Content Providers and BSPs to elevate video quality using real-time generative AI while simultaneously reducing bitrates.

With dh/KeyFrame, network operators can dramatically improve video quality while simultaneously reducing required bitrates. This patented technology not only ensures true 1080p and 4K, but also features advanced denoising and artifact removal, spatial and temporal anti-aliasing, and artifact-free upscaling. In addition, it can significantly reduce bitrates, resulting in substantial cost savings in both storage and transmission.

With MediaScale Open CDN, content owners can cut video streaming congestion, public CDN costs, and latency, and BSPs can monetize the content they're already delivering. Open CDN delivers video streaming at the highest available bitrates, with zero rebuffering and at an energy-efficient 235 Mbps per watt, while providing the lowest cost of ownership available.

Vecima speakers at ANGA COM

Vecima's Chris Busch, Principal Access Architect Office of CTO, will speak on "Converged Telemetry in the AI Era Service QoE for all DAA" on Wednesday, June 4.

Chief Technology Officer Colin Howlett will discuss "Unified DOCSIS and Beyond The Post-DOCSIS 3.1 Era" on Thursday, June 5.

Quotes from Vecima executives attending ANGA COM

"European operators need proven solutions to help them build and manage 50G-ready networks to power future services," said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. "Vecima and its Value-Added Resellers in the region deliver powerful cloud solutions and interoperable, future-ready nodes and modules that help operators get to market and revenue faster."

"Vecima has built a reliable, comprehensive cloud-native portfolio with automated tools and intelligence to manage today's access networks and prepare them for the 50G+ future," said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Broadband Solutions at Vecima. "The Entra Cloud platform can support every operator with any architecture, offering the flexibility, reliability, and interoperability Vecima is known for."

Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2025

June 3-5 in Cologne, Germany

Stand A20, Hall 8

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multigigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima's business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508342309/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com