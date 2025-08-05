Demonstrations to include KeyFrame , MediaScale Open CDN, and MediaScale Ad Monetization with Dynamic Content





Vecima will exhibit at IBC, September 12-15, at the RAI in Amsterdam, Stand B15 in Hall 1



Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced its MediaScale solution line-up for IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, highlighting multiple video industry innovations, including KeyFrame and MediaScale Open CDN.

The KeyFrame Media Optimization solution enables Content Providers to elevate video quality using real-time generative AI while simultaneously reducing bitrates. This patented technology not only continues to ensure true 1080p and 4K resolution but also features advanced capabilities such as denoising and artifact removal, spatial and temporal anti-aliasing, and artifact-free upscaling. In addition, it can significantly reduce bitrates, resulting in efficiencies in both storage and transmission.

Blue Stream Fiber, Florida's fastest-growing fiber-optic telecommunications provider, recently announced its deployment of KeyFrame to enhance the video quality streaming experience for subscribers of its Blue Stream Fiber TV service.

With the MediaScale Open CDN solution, Content Providers can improve video streaming quality and cut public CDN costs, and Broadband Service Providers can reduce streaming congestion and monetize the content they're already delivering. Open CDN delivers video streaming at the highest available bitrates, with reduced rebuffering, while providing the lowest cost of ownership available. The subscriber's viewing experience is improved significantly since the content is cached deep inside the operator's network much closer to the subscriber than is currently possible using public CDNs.

Vecima's existing edge caching technology currently enables a broad set of operators around the world to deliver high-quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improve customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

MediaScale Ad Monetization with Dynamic Content helpsBroadband Service Providers gain control over content by supporting content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, high-value ads.

"Vecima's MediaScale platform is used by operators around the world and continues to be the model for reliable, flexible, and simplified video streaming," said Paul Strickland, Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Content Delivery Storage. "We're helping content owners and service providers alike reduce churn, drive greater revenues, and increase subscriber satisfaction with our comprehensive platform of video delivery solutions."

Visit Vecima at IBC 2025, September 12-15, at the RAI in Amsterdam

Stand B15 in Hall 1

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multigigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima's business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805914087/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com