WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in the area of $5.00 per share on revenues of approximately $6.95 billion.Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.85 to $4.90 per share on revenues of over $6.85 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.92 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on June 23, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2025.Given Tapestry's strong operational results, robust balance sheet, significant free cash flow generation, and outlook for growth, the Company continues to expect to return more than $2 billion or over 100 percent of its adjusted free cash flow in Fiscal 2025 to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX