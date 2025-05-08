Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference May 21

HUMACAO, PUERTO RICO AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced that Kraig Higginson, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire, will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 21 at 2:30 PM Eastern. Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q62DwzilROyKt-kOh_GJDQ

Inspire will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit https://sidoti.com/events.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Inspire's website at https://ir.aspirebiolabs.com/events/

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology through a Novel Soluble Formulation which addresses emergencies, drug efficacy, dosage management, and response time. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

