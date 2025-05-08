Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that Steve Kohler has joined the Board of Directors effective May 8, 2025. He was previously serving on the Company's Advisory Board.

Steve Kohler is President of Ridge Global, an internationally recognized risk management and cybersecurity advisory consulting firm, headquartered in Washington D.C. serving clients in critical sectors at the highest levels. Previously he served as the company's Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of Ridge Global Solutions.

Ridge Global was founded by Tom Ridge, the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Special Assistant to the U.S. President and former Governor of Pennsylvania, and current CyberCatch Advisory Board member.

Mr. Kohler is former President of Space Florida, a statewide Special District within the Florida aerospace economic sector. Previously, he served as the President of Winner Global Defense, a company focused on military and non-military applications of aircraft countermeasures and laser-based detection technologies.

He serves on the Advisory Board at Florida International University Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy founded to advance public policy, national security and cyber policy.

Mr. Kohler also currently serves on the Leadership Advisory Board of the Industrial Control System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ICS-ISACA). He holds a BA from Edinboro University and a Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University.

"We are honored to have Steve Kohler transition from the Advisory Board and join as a Board of Director and look forward to benefiting from his tremendous wisdom, industry knowledge and business acumen as we grow the business with a focus in critical sectors," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

