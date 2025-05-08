Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement ("Agreement") with The Land & Mineral Company of Charlotte, North Carolina ("LMC") dated May 7, 2025, for the purpose of allowing HMR the time and access required to evaluate the potential of LMC's Spruce Pine, North Carolina Silica Project (the "Project"). This Agreement sets forth the mutual understanding and intent regarding the basic terms and conditions for the Parties to affect the evaluation during the exclusive 90-Day period, including confirmation of sampling and testing work previously completed by consultants of LMC. Upon a successful evaluation, the Parties agree to use their best efforts to achieve a mutually beneficial transaction regarding the development of the Project.

Homerun's evaluation will include new sampling and assaying and thermoelectric purification testing at the University of California, Davis. The UC Davis femtosecond laser purification has successfully improved the SiO2 grade of the Company's Belmonte, Bahia raw Silica Sand to 99.999% SiO2, as previously reported, and also the Company's Tatooine, British Columbia, raw quartz silica from 87.76% SiO2 to 96.67% SiO2. The testing on the Tatooine Sample, anticipated that deploying a higher-powered laser system would further augment impurity ablation efficiency, improve thermal energy transfer, and increase the overall rate of material processing compared to the laser configuration used during testing, thereby optimizing the quality and purity of the processed quartz silica.

Tatooine Report on Silica Quartz Lump Testing: https://homerunresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/TatooineProcessingProgressReportOnSilicaQuartzLump.pdf

Spruce Pine Silica District

The Project sits 3.2 kilometres from the silica operations of Sibelco and 8.1 kilometres from the silica operations of The Quartz Corp, in the Spruce Pine Silica Mining District. The Spruce Pine district supplies approximately 70-90% of the world's high-purity quartz, a critical material for semiconductor and solar photovoltaic manufacturing. The quartz is processed into fused silica crucibles used in the Czochralski method, the dominant method for producing monocrystalline silicon ingots. At temperatures exceeding 1400°C, molten silicon reacts with almost all materials except quartz, which maintains structural integrity while minimizing impurity transfer. Each crucible costs thousands of dollars and lasts approximately 400 hours of operation, with crucibles accounting for approximately 30% of silicon ingot production costs. While synthetic quartz alternatives exist, they cost 5-10 times more, making them economically unviable.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

