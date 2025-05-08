SolarPower Europe (SPE) has dropped Huawei as a member amid an EU corruption investigation, as the European Commission moves to sever ties with trade groups representing the Chinese tech giant. The decision marks the first such removal by the Brussels-based solar lobby. SolarPower Europe has removed Chinese tech giant Huawei as a member, marking the first time the Brussels-based solar industry association has taken such action, an SPE spokesperson has told pv magazine. The board made the decision on April 28, 2025, and "the procedure is continuing as laid out in our statutes," said the spokesperson. ...

