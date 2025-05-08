WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $5.8 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $14.3 million or $0.39 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $1.164 billion from $1.045 billion last year.Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.8 Mln. vs. $25.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.164 Bln vs. $1.045 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX