WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $906 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $801 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $942 million or $1.44 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $3.802 billion from $3.640 billion last year.Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $906 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $3.802 Bln vs. $3.640 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.70Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX