Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $125 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $122.7 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $0.54 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $125 Mln. vs. $122.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.53 last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.92 - $4.12