HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Secures Exclusive Rights to Revolutionary Oral Delivery Technology for Nutritional Supplements

Deal Sets Stage for Accelerated Revenue Growth with Unique Fiber Straw System That Deliciously Delivers Healthy Nutrients as You Sip

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in plant-based nutraceutical innovations, has entered an exclusive joint product development agreement with Lelantos Fibre, pioneers in the formulation and manufacturing of fiber drinking straws.

The deal expands Healthy Extracts' portfolio of unique nutritional supplement delivery systems. It enables the development and sale of exclusive nutrient-infused straw formulations produced by Lelantos' specialized manufacturing technologies. The innovative straw provides a convenient and enjoyable consumer experience that fits seamlessly into any busy lifestyle.

The formation of the new partnership follows the official launch last week of the WHITNEY JOHNS Gut Health Straw, the world's first fiber pre- and probiotic delivery straw which has already generated strong market interest and initial customer purchases.

Encouraged by the positive response, Healthy Extracts and Lelantos will now co-develop a full range of functional straws that target other high-demand areas of health and wellness, including hydration, workout recovery, and metabolic health-such as straws infused with GLP-1 for regulating blood sugar levels and appetite. The straws will be compatible with popular tumblers, including the Stanley Quencher® and Yeti Rambler®.

"This innovative, patent-pending1 oral delivery system will take our already great nutraceutical formulations to the next level," stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "The technology can conveniently provide up to four grams of prebiotic fiber while delivering other key ingredients that optimize a healthy lifestyle."

Addressing a Critical Need

According to the USDA, 95% of Americans do not consume enough fiber in their diet. The Lelantos straw provides a unique solution while delivering other valuable nutrients.

Fiber is essential for digestive and overall health because it supports healthy blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Fiber also nourishes the gut microbiome and helps with appetite control-all factors linked to mitigating the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and even certain cancers.

Pitts explains that the associated just-in-time straw manufacturing technology will allow Healthy Extracts to efficiently and cost effectively bring new products to market in less than eight weeks, as well as offer private label options-all at dramatically lower cost points compared to capsules or gummies.

"We see this move as a game changer not only for Healthy Extracts but for the entire nutraceutical industry," said Pitts. "It greatly accelerates our ability to deliver cutting-edge health solutions at scale."

"Lelantos Fiber has already developed multiple natural flavors that taste fantastic, with zero added sugar or chemical sweeteners," added Pitts. "The straw turns a daily nutritional regime into a more enjoyable experience."

President of Lelantos Fibre, Thomas Shea, commented: "This proprietary straw technology redefines how consumers experience daily wellness, making supplements more convenient and effective-even fun."

"Partnering with an industry leader in nutraceutical innovation like Healthy Extracts provides us a powerful platform for bringing this technology to millions of health-focused consumers," said Shea. "We believe that together, we will be setting a new standard for functionality and consumer experience."

The agreement provides Healthy Extracts exclusive rights to all co-developed products as well as advancements to the underlying next-generation manufacturing technology.

The partners plan to launch pilot production of several new products in 2025, enabling them to tap a global functional foods and beverage market that is expected to exceed $793 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of more than 10%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

"We see this new delivery system disrupting the gut health and nutritional supplement market in an unprecedented way," noted Pitts. "It provides us a competitive edge for accelerating our sales and brand growth like no other products we've introduced to date."

Adding this unique oral delivery system to the company's portfolio enables Healthy Extracts to expand into new distribution channels, such as fitness and elderly care centers, as well as further into physical retail, healthcare provider networks and direct-to-consumer subscriptions. It will be especially helpful for those with 'pill fatigue'or have difficulty swallowing, as well as younger populations who do not like pills.

The WHITNEY JOHNS Gut Health Straw introduced last week is available to order today at whitneyjohns.com. Designed for maximum convenience and effectiveness, this revolutionary product allows consumers to enjoy a delicious natural lemon flavored, sugar-free, prebiotic and probiotic blend by simply sipping through a straw-no pills, powders or hassles, just better gut health one sip at a time!

How It Works

Lelantos Fibre's concept of an infused drinking straw is new and innovative. The technology is based on a patent-pending process1 that allows prebiotic fiber, vitamins, probiotics and other nutritional supplements to be attached as a solid to the interior wall of a drinking straw.

When the user inserts the infused straw into water or their favorite beverage, the lining of the straw dissolves allowing the user to draw the contents up while sipping. By using a specially designed low temperature manufacturing process, the integrity of the fiber and supplements is preserved and thereby yielding maximum benefits to the user.

Often tablets, capsules and other supplement delivery technologies rely on fillers, artificial disintegrates, and flow agents to aid in production, such as silica or magnesium stearate. By eliminating the need for such substances, infused straws can offer a significantly healthier list of natural ingredients. Infused straws are also very simple to use - just drop into a beverage, wait a minute for activation, then sip and enjoy.

About Lelantos Fibre

Lelantos Fibre Inc. specializes in the formulation and manufacturing of advanced delivery technologies for nutraceuticals, including proprietary straw systems that infuse functional ingredients directly into drinking straws to enhance beverages. Footnote 1) The core technology utilized to produce these groundbreaking infused straws is patent pending: serial number 18/761,143.

About Healthy Extracts

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is an innovative platform company focused on science-based nutraceuticals for heart, brain, metabolic, and gut health. With clinically validated formulations and strategic partnerships, the company is redefining natural health through groundbreaking delivery systems and influencer-backed product lines. For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

