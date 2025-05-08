Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

About Ernexa TherapeuticsErnexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune disease. Ernexa's core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa's allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

Ernexa is developing two highly innovative cell therapy products, both currently in preclinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company's lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company's initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

Source Ernexa Therapeutics

SOURCE: D.Boral Capital