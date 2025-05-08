Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company, today highlighted the successful implementation of the Ethereum network upgrade, Pectra, which went live yesterday May 7, 2025. As part of its ongoing commitment to Ethereum infrastructure, BTCS views Pectra as a key milestone in Ethereum's continued evolution and a strong example of its resilience and user-focused innovation.

The Pectra upgrade, delivered several impactful improvements aimed at enhancing validator performance and enhancing user functionality. Key features of the upgrade included:

Scaling Validator Staking

Increased the maximum effective stake per validator from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH, addressing operational inefficiencies for large stakers. This will allow BTCS to consolidate validators and simplify operations, thus reducing infrastructure complexity and lowering costs without impacting staking revenue, which aligns with BTCS's strategy of efficient, scalable Ethereum infrastructure.

Advancing Wallet Functionality

Transforms Externally Owned Accounts by temporarily allowing them to behave like smart contracts. This unique feature will unlock:

Flexible fee payments, such as using stablecoins like USDC instead of ETH.

Automated transaction capabilities, including recurring and subscription-based payments.

Simplified wallet recovery, reducing reliance on complex seed phrases.

"Pectra is a technical milestone that demonstrates Ethereum's commitment to improving scalability and usability for both validators and users," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "Consistent upgrades to Ethereum's blockchain validate our long-term strategy of holding ETH and generating revenue through operating validator nodes and block building, critical components of Ethereum's infrastructure.

With the Pectra upgrade now live, BTCS plans to move forward with the rollout of its Staker Protection Plan ("SPP") - an initiative designed to improve transaction inclusion, enhance staking efficiency, and support regulatory compliance. As part of this effort, BTCS recently partnered with Figment and WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ("WonderFi") to bring the plan to market. The SPP is intended to meet the needs of today's dynamic staking environment, providing a more predictable and secure experience for validators.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the impact of the Pectra upgrade and our ability to capitalize on the Ethereum network growth. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, potential system failures, network disruptions, volatility in cryptocurrency markets, unanticipated issues upgrading Pectra into our operations, cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, competition, changes in blockchain protocols, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

